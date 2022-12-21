EVANSVILLE—Aaron Judge is known as one of the biggest sluggers in Major League Baseball, hitting 62 homers this past season with the longest traveling 465 feet.
Bryson DeChambeau is recognized as the longest driver on the pro golf tour, averaging nearly 340 yards per drive with his driver.
Unlike the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Judge and the 6-foot-1, 235-pound DeChambeau, long-distance slinger Genevieve Davis isn’t physically intimidating.But earlier this month, the 4-foot-9, 78-pound Davis broke a distance record in her specialty—slinging a plastic disc—that had stood for 11 years.
The third-grader at Levi Leonard Elementary School in Evansville set the world record for distance throwing in the 9U division by flinging a 156-gram Throw Pink Innova Mamba disc 187 feet, 3 inches—a shade over 62 yards.
That broke a record set by a Japanese girl that had stood for 11 years.
The longest recorded throw in World Flying Disc Federation records was set by American David Wiggins Jr., who had a throw that traveled 338 meters (370 yards) in March 2016.
Genevieve had 15 attempts to try to set the record. The record-setting throw came on her 11th attempt on Dec. 3—just two days before her ninth birthday.
The 27-degree temperature didn’t make for ideal throwing conditions.
“My hands start to hurt,” Genevieve said, of throwing in the cold.
Genevieve admitted she was getting nervous that she wouldn’t be able to get the record, as her previous 10 attempts came up short.
But the eleventh attempt was long and true.
Genevieve’s father Dave Davis had set up recording equipment to videotape each attempt.
“We did it on our own with a camera and drone,” Dave said.
After making an attempt to better the distance the following day—the final day Genevieve was eligible for the U9 record—her best throw was 184 feet.
The Davises sent the video of Genevieve’s 187-foot throw and the measurements to the World Flying Disc Federation, which certified the results.
Genevieve had something to tell her classmates when she got to school after she received the certification from the WFDF.
Her classmates’ response? “Congrats,” she said.
While not playing disc golf in her backyard—Dave built a course, Double D’s Field of Dreams, on their property—Genevieve also practices in the family garage.
Genevieve won three tournaments in her age division this summer, including the Sparkle Open held in Milwaukee on Oct. 15 and a Three-Ring Junior Series tournament held at Double D’s on Aug 11. She was third in her age group at the U.S. Women’s Disc Golf Championships in Madison where she was the youngest of 318 participants in July.
Her record throw topped the former record by just a couple of inches.
“It’s just a standard throw,” Dave said. “Just throw it as far as you can.”
Genevieve did just that. And the distance was good for a world record.
Make room, Aaron Judge. You also, Bryson DeChambeau.
