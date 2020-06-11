CLINTON
Mieke Miller picked a sentimental spot to be married: by the milk house where family names are inscribed in cement.
On May 7, she and Iain McLoughlin exchanged vows on the family farm near Clinton, with only a handful of people present.
Their marriage brought tears to the eyes of many who could not attend in person because of the pandemic and who watched online.
But their union also prompted amazement.
“It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” Mieke’s mother, Linda Larsen Miller, said.
She smiled in her heart all day because she knew their unique love story started long before Mieke and Iain were born.
In 1975, Linda was a farm girl in the town of Bradford who began exchanging letters with Caroline Phillips McLoughlin, a seaside girl in Portsmouth, England.
At the time, the 14-year-olds were just doing something fun.
“I don’t think I had any expectations when we started out,” Caroline recalled. “My friends had pen pals, and I wanted to be part of it.”
But their letters soon became more than handwritten messages across the ocean.
They met for the first time in December 1981, when Linda stopped for a visit on her way home from studying in Germany.
Linda visited Caroline again in July 1984 to attend her wedding.
“I guess you could say we clicked,” Caroline said.
In fact, when Caroline married her Scottish husband, Joe McLoughlin, he surprised her with a honeymoon in Wisconsin.
Joe secretly wrote to Linda to make plans to spend their honeymoon on the Larsen dairy farm.
Joe and Caroline visited Linda and her parents, Bob and Marilyn Larsen, and Linda’s future husband, Rick Miller.
“We canoed, went to a water park and ate sweet corn, all experiences that are unique to Wisconsin,” Linda said. “The four of us became great friends.”
Linda and Rick married in 1985, and Caroline and Joe visited them in the summer of 1988. The foursome explored the Midwest together.
Their travels ended when the couples began having children, but their letters and photos did not.
Iain was born in 1990, and Mieke was born in 1995.
Caroline recalled times over the years when life got busy or difficult, and the letters slowed.
“Caroline is the one who kept us going,” Linda said. “She was persistent. She waited patiently until she heard back from me again.”
They stayed in contact.
“I guess the motivation is friendship,” Caroline said. “We got together by chance, but we made a connection I value.”
In February 2013, Rick died of cancer, and Linda’s life changed dramatically. The next year, she retired early after 31 years of teaching German when the Janesville School District ended the German program.
In spring 2014 as a way of coping with all the loss in her life, Linda took a mother-daughter trip with Mieke to visit Europe, including the McLoughlins in Scotland.
On July 4, 2014, Mieke and Iain met for the first time.
“It was immediately clear that my Mieke and Caroline’s Iain were attracted to one another,” Linda said.
Mieke recalls sparks flying on their first date, and, when it came time to leave Scotland, “I knew in my gut that there was no way this was the end for me and Iain,” Mieke said.
“Unbeknownst to us, our mothers had noticed us flirting very early on,” Iain said.
After a month of long-distance communicating, they decided to make an attempt at a formal relationship.
Since July 2014, Iain has flown to see Mieke and stayed at Linda’s Janesville home eight times.
In between Iain’s visits to Wisconsin, Mieke flew to Scotland to spend time with Iain. She studied abroad a semester and also completed a master’s degree at the University of Edinburgh.
Meanwhile, Linda made trips to Scotland and brought along friends, her mother and siblings and their families to visit the McLoughlins.
“I have been able to share this wonderful family and their wonderful culture,” Linda said. “Life is short. You have to love and embrace all the people who are important in your life.”
When their children began dating, Linda and Caroline talked about the possibility of them breaking up.
“We decided that we cannot let whatever happened with our children affect our friendship that has grown all these years,” Linda said.
Iain proposed to Mieke at Rotary Gardens in December 2018 and began the long process of getting a visa, which he received in January.
The couple planned to marry in Door County in late May.
Then a pandemic changed everything.
On March 16, Iain arrived in the United States only hours before the border to the United Kingdom closed because of the coronavirus, and he went into quarantine.
The couple decided to watch the weather for a day that would be good for an outdoor wedding at the Larsen farm.
When the special day arrived, retired judge Al Bates, a friend of both families, presided under sunny skies. Many family members watched via Zoom.
For Caroline, it was heartbreaking not to be there.
She called Linda a “dearly loved friend.”
“My son has fallen in love with and married her daughter,” Caroline said. “This is amazing, but it means he has moved thousands of miles away.”
She is delighted her son found love, but the distance separating her from Iain is painful.
“What makes it tolerable for me is that I know Linda loves him, and he loves her,” Caroline said. “I can’t think of anyone else I would rather have as his mother-in-law. I’m his ‘Mum,’ but she is his ‘Mom,’ and for that I am and always will be grateful.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.