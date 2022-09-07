POPPAS_ANDREW
General Andrew Poppas will be the featured speaker at Forward Janesville’s annual dinner in November, the group's president and CEO, Angela Pakes, announced today. The Nov. 9 event at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Janesville will be moderated by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, it was also announced.

