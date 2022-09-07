JANESVILLE
Army Gen. Andrew Poppas will be the featured speaker at Forward Janesville’s annual dinner in November, the group’s president and CEO, Angela Pakes, announced today. The Nov. 9 event at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Janesville will be moderated by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, it was also announced.
“We cannot thank Gen. Poppas and Speaker Ryan enough for their willingness to be part of a very important community event for Janesville. They are Janesville natives who have served our country with honor; we are so proud of them,” Pakes said in the release.
“Over the several years, we have seen how small our world is and how important our armed forces are to the stability of the international order. We look forward to hearing from these incredibly knowledgeable leaders as we look to understand the changing landscape of our military strategy and international engagement while honoring our veterans during this important week,” Pakes continued.
Forward Janesville’s annual dinner has traditionally featured national speakers addressing leadership, politics, civic service, communication and business. The event represents an opportunity for business, public and nonprofit leaders to come together. Past speakers have included Ryan himself, Barry Alvarez, Greg Hughes, Mitt Romney and Peter Feigin.
Forward Janesville leads private sector economic and community development efforts that seek to ensure the continued health and prosperity of business and industry in Janesville and Rock County.
Tickets for the annual dinner will be available later in September.
About Poppas
“Andrew Poppas has been a lifelong friend and I’ve watched with pride as he graduated from Craig High School, shipped off to West Point, and rose through the ranks of the Army. Gen. Poppas is an example of a true servant-leader,” Ryan said in today’s release.
“Throughout his distinguished 34-year career in the Army, he has put the interests of our country and his fellow citizens before anything else. From leading troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, to serving at the Pentagon, and now as the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, the largest command in the Army, Andrew Poppas has spent his entire adult life defending our freedoms and fighting for our country,” Ryan continued. “Drew represents the very best of Wisconsin and so it’s fitting that Forward Janesville, an organization dedicated to improving our community, would have him serve as the keynote speaker at this year’s annual dinner. It should be a great evening and I can’t wait to recognize Drew and all those who make Janesville so exceptional.”
Poppas became the 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on July 8. As commander of the U.S. Army’s largest organization, he leads 216,000 active-component soldiers and 190,000 members of the U.S. Army Reserve, while also providing training and readiness oversight to the Army National Guard.
In total, the Forces Command team includes more than 740,000 soldiers and 13,000 civilians.
A native of Janesville, Poppas graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in 1988. He spent his early years serving within the 3rd Infantry Regiment at Fort Myer, Virginia; the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; as a foreign area officer in Thessaloniki, Greece; and on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.
In 2005, Poppas returned to the 82nd Airborne Division and Fort Bragg, where he commanded 3rd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment and later 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, which he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He then served in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as its 1st Brigade Combat Team commander and later as the division’s deputy commanding general for operations. In both these roles, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Gen. Poppas then returned to Washington, D.C. where he served as deputy director for regional operations and force management on the Joint Staff, and director of force management in the Headquarters, Department of the Army. In 2017, he assumed command of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and again deployed with the division to Afghanistan.
Prior to assuming command of Forces Command, Poppas served more than three years as a senior leader on the Joint Staff, first as director for operations, and later as director of the Joint Staff. In this role, he assisted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as adviser to the president and secretary of defense, coordinated and directed Joint Staff activities in support of the chairman, and served as the staff inspector general.
Poppas has a bachelor of science degree in national security affairs from the United States Military Academy and a master of science degree in occupational education from Kansas State University. He is also a graduate of the Defense Language Institute, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and a fellowship at Harvard University. He and his wife of 22 years, Beth, have three teenage children.
About Ryan
Paul Ryan was the 54th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. In office from October 2015 to January 2019, he was the youngest speaker in nearly 150 years.
During his tenure as speaker, Ryan spearheaded efforts to reform U.S. tax code, rebuild national defense, expand domestic energy production, combat the opioid epidemic, reform the criminal justice system, and promote economic opportunity. Additionally, as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee he worked to protect health care choices, advance free trade and strengthen the economy.
Before that, Ryan served as chairman of the House Budget Committee where he outlined blueprints to balance the federal budget and to pay off the national debt.
In 2012, he was selected to serve as Romney’s vice presidential nominee. Ryan was first elected to Congress at age 28 and represented Wisconsin’s First District for two decades.
In 2019, Ryan launched the American Idea Foundation, a nonpartisan, not for profit organization that seeks to expand economic opportunity by partnering with local organizations and academics to advance evidence-based public policies. In 2020, he was named chairman of the board of directors of Executive Network Partnering Corporation and in 2021, he was named as a partner at Solamere Capital.
Ryan is a member of the boards of directors of the Fox Corporation, of SHINE Medical Technologies and of UniversalCIS. He also serves on the advisory board of Robert Bosch GmbH and is a senior advisor with Teneo.
Additionally, Ryan is a professor of the practice at the University of Notre Dame and a visiting fellow in the practice of public policy at the American Enterprise Institute and serves on the board of trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and on the board of directors for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Paul and his wife Janna have three children: Liza, Charlie, and Sam. He holds a degree in economics and political science from Miami University in Ohio and an honorary doctorate from Miami University.