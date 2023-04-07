Ann Marie Kozol smiles momentarily while helping a student with their math homework at the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville on Tuesday. Kozol, a mechanical engineer for SHINE, has volunteered there since 2021.
JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Ann Marie Kozol, a mechanical engineer at SHINE who has been volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club since 2021.
She said SHINE partners with a lot of great organizations and she knew that she wanted to volunteer with one of them. She chose the Boys & Girls Club because knew that a lot of people don’t like math. As an engineer, she thought she could help kids have a more positive experience with math so they don’t dislike it so much later in life.
“I knew I could achieve my goal of helping kids have a better time with math but also learn from the Boys & Girls Club about how to work with kids,” she said.
She said an important part of volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club is helping young girls learn to love math and hopefully aspire to have a career in the STEM field.
Kozol said that she usually helps the kids with their homework but sometimes she helps out with the lego club that the kids are a part of. She said she usually “helps the kids build things and if the kids want someone to play with.”
She said she loves when she can actually see the kids starting to understand their homework.
“I like helping them with math and I’m just helping them a little bit and they are able to solve the rest of the problem,” Kozol said.
She said that she has learned a lot about children and enjoys the days that she gets to volunteer.
“It’s also awesome to see the kids and have them actually be excited to see me,” she said.
Kozol said that she would highly encourage anyone looking to volunteer to do it and she recommends volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club.
“It’s a great mission, you will have an impact on kids and you get to have fun.”
