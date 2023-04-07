JVG_230406_VOW.jpg
Ann Marie Kozol smiles momentarily while helping a student with their math homework at the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville on Tuesday. Kozol, a mechanical engineer for SHINE, has volunteered there since 2021.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Ann Marie Kozol, a mechanical engineer at SHINE who has been volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club since 2021.

She said SHINE partners with a lot of great organizations and she knew that she wanted to volunteer with one of them. She chose the Boys & Girls Club because knew that a lot of people don’t like math. As an engineer, she thought she could help kids have a more positive experience with math so they don’t dislike it so much later in life.

