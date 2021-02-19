JANESVILLE
The Gazette on Friday was named overall Newspaper of the Year by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for the sixth consecutive year.
It is the top award among all daily newspapers in the state.
The Gazette previously won nine consecutive Newspaper of the Year awards in its circulation category. The Gazette won that award again Friday, too.
The Newspaper of the Year prize was based on 31 news awards and 24 advertising awards received by the newspaper and its staff.
"We are humbled by this award," said Orestes Baez, Gazette publisher and regional president of APG Southern Wisconsin Group. "Our congratulations goes out to all the content creators, composers, paginators, production team members, account executives, delivery drivers—everyone who touches or helps our products in any way, this one’s for you.
"This past year has been difficult, even more so for some people. Winning this gives us confidence we are doing the right thing, fighting the good fight, delivering local content and connecting with our communities," Baez said.
"I am so very proud of the work our team has done and continues to do. I congratulate them for their efforts and for accomplishing so much," he said.
The Gazette competed in Division A, which includes publications with 15,000 or more print and electronic subscriptions.
The 2020 Better Newspaper Contest included 2,051 entries from 103 newspapers.
Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020, and were judged by members of the Texas Press Association.
Awards won by The Gazette news and advertising departments are:
News
- First place; Best Front Page; Tim Seeman, Greg Little, Shawn Sensiba, Shari Rampenthal.
- First place; Best Sports Pages; John Barry, Tom Miller, Eric Schmoldt.
- First place; Best Special Section (Editorial); Dave von Falkenstein; Class of 2020.
- First place; Localized National Story; Frank Schultz; An added burden: Black fathers carry the weight of explaining racism to their children; Ripple effect: Residents and local leaders take a fresh look at what can be done to combat racism in light of Floyd killing.
- First place; Sports Feature Story; Eric Schmoldt; Backyard court serving as neighborhood gathering spot for second generation.
- First place; Sports Action Photo; Anthony Wahl; Top-seeded Evansville cannot duplicate Week 2 comeback magic.
- Second place; Best Feature/Lifestyle Pages; Greg Little.
- Second place; Environmental Reporting; Frank Schultz; Christmas cleanup: How to handle all that paper and cardboard.
- Second place; Ongoing/Extended Coverage; Eric Schmoldt, John Barry; Gazette will honor spring sport seniors every day in May.
- Second place; Local Column; Anna Marie Lux; Message of hope: Milton teen raises awareness about disorder, suicide; Another photo with Santa, another hard-fought year of life; Another blessing: Adopted boy gives Janesville mother reason to be grateful.
- Second place; Local Sports Column; Eric Schmoldt; School District of Janesville drops the baton; Little League tryouts brought anxiety; Duke ruled my early bracket picks—and I've got the binder to prove it.
- Second place; Local Outdoor Column; Eric Schmoldt; Localized landmarks add to lore of deer camps across the state; Janesville's Brian Post takes love of fishing to a new level--Bassmaster Open competition; Edgerton native Ryan Wanless treks 350 miles of Alaskan wilderness.
- Second place; Sports Feature Photo; Anthony Wahl; Snowfall complicates football field preparation.
- Second place; Feature Photo; Anthony Wahl; Raining buckets.
- Second place; Photo Gallery; Anthony Wahl; Evansville vs. Lakeside Lutheran Football.
- Second place; Overall Page Design; Greg Little; July 23, 2020; Aug. 6, 2020; Feb. 27, 2020.
- Third place; General Excellence.
- Third place; Best Feature/Lifestyle Pages; Tim Seeman.
- Third place; Best Headlines; Tim Seeman; Another dam problem; Signed, sealed ... delivered?; Lifting spirits.
- Third place; Sports News Story; Eric Schmoldt; Turner, Elkhorn win sectional semis but see seasons end when tournament is canceled hours later.
- Third place; Breaking News Reporting; Jonah Beleckis; Most body cameras off during police shooting.
- Third place; Coronavirus Coverage; Frank Schultz; A moment for Frieda: Funeral goes on as technology helps overcome pandemic concern.
- Third place; Reporting on Local Government; Ashley McCallum; City frustrated over Rock County's communication; What you should know about Janesville's property revaluation; City begins a downtown demolition.
- Third place; Spot News Photo; Anthony Wahl; Victims’ families, friends grieve at candlelight vigil.
- Honorable mention; Sports News Story; Eric Schmoldt; Onalaska's Weber comes from behind to win Ray Fischer Amateur Championship.
- Honorable mention; Sports Feature Story; John Barry; Oh, the joy of being a bat boy in the '70s.
- Honorable mention; Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting; Frank Schultz; Alleged attack on guard shows dangers of imprisoning mentally ill.
- Honorable mention; Coronavirus Coverage; Jonah Beleckis; Walworth County and COVID-19.
- Honorable mention; General News Photo; Anthony Wahl; Just in time for January, it’s a winter wonderland.
- Honorable mention; Sports Feature Photo; Anthony Wahl; Season ends for Comets.
- Honorable mention; Artistic Photo; Anthony Wahl; Raindrops on pink petals.
Advertising
- First place; Bill Payne Award; Jody Wisz; G5 Brewing.
- First place; Best Restaurant Ad; Jody Wisz; G5 Brewing.
- First place; Best Real Estate Ad; Nina Perona; Advantage Homes.
- First place; Best Large Ad; Nina Perona; Westphal Electric—COVID.
- First place; Best Small Ad; Nina Perona; Zoi'a Spa and Salon.
- First place; Best Ad Idea (Series); Nina Perona; Wells Fargo.
- First place; Best Use of Color; Nina Perona; Revive Myofascial.
- First place; Best Newspaper Promotion; Sara Van Galder; Get All This.
- Second place; Bill Payne Award; Nina Perona; Cabinet Country.
- Second place; Best Restaurant Ad; Jody Wisz; Bodacious Shops.
- Second place; Best Real Estate Ad; Nina Perona; Advantage Homes.
- Second place; Best Large Ad; Jody Wisz; Culver's.
- Second place; Best Small Ad; Nina Perona; Cedar Crest Senior Apartments.
- Second place; Best Ad Idea (Series); Nina Perona; The Insiders.
- Second place; Best Use of Humor; Sam Morgan; Rollin Pin Bakery.
- Third place; Bill Payne Award; Nina Perona; Westphal Electric.
- Third place; Best Restaurant Ad; Jody Wisz; Harbor Ridge Winery.
- Third place; Best Real Estate Ad; Nina Perona; 117 E. Milwaukee St..
- Third place; Best Large Ad; Jody Wisz; Bay Design/You've Been Framed.
- Third place; Best Small Ad; Nina Perona; Revive Myofascial.
- Third place; Best Newspaper Promotion; Sara Van Galder; Rock County 4-H (No Fair) Fair promotion.
- Honorable mention; Best Large Ad; Jody Wisz; K&W Greenery.
- Honorable mention; Best Small Ad; Nina Perona; Velocity Cycle Spring Bike Sale.
- Honorable mention; Best Niche Product; Nina Perona, Jody Wisz, Donna Felland; Drive Wisconsin.