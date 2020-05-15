JANESVILLE
The Gazette on Friday was named overall Newspaper of the Year by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for the fifth consecutive year.
It is the top award among all daily newspapers in the state.
The Gazette previously won eight consecutive Newspaper of the Year awards in its circulation category. The Gazette won that award again Friday, too.
The Newspaper of the Year prize was based on 46 news awards and 32 advertising awards received by the newspaper and its staff.
Awards in the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest had been scheduled to be announced at the newspaper association’s annual convention in March, but the convention was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were announced Friday in a news release.
“To be recognized by our peers in the newspaper industry is an honor; to be named Newspaper of the Year for the fifth year in a row is an incredible testament to the dedication, loyalty and hard work of every associate at The Gazette,” said Mary Jo Villa, Gazette publisher and southern Wisconsin regional president for Adams Publishing Group.
“This type of ongoing recognition simply is not possible without a team of people from every single department working toward a common goal to ensure Janesville and the surrounding communities have the kind of newspaper and local journalism they deserve,” Villa said. “Even during a period of significant change, our staff remained focus on our core mission.
“I am privileged to work with so many talented professionals. I could not be more proud.”
The Gazette competed in Division A, which includes publications with 20,000 or more print and electronic subscriptions.
The 2019 Better Newspaper Contest included 2,533 entries from 106 newspapers.
Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019, and were judged by members of the New York Press Association.
Awards won by The Gazette news and advertising departments are:
News
- First place; General News Photo; Angela Major.
- First place; Graphics; Anthony Wahl.
- First place; Feature (Profile); Jonah Beleckis.
- First place; Sports Photo.
- First place; Best Front Page; Tim Seeman, Shawn Sensiba, Greg Little.
- First place; Best Headlines; Greg Little.
- First place; Overall Page Design; Greg Little.
- First place; Page Design–Sports; Bryan Wegter.
- First place; Editorial Section; Andrew Broman.
- First place; Business Coverage; Neil Johnson.
- First place; Feature/Lifestyle Section; Greg Little; kicks.
- First place; Best Video; Anthony Wahl.
- Second place; Best Localized National Story; Ashley McCallum.
- Second place; Ongoing/Extended Coverage; Ashley McCallum.
- Second place; Local Outdoor Column; Anna Marie Lux.
- Second place; Portrait or Artistic Photo; Anthony Wahl.
- Second place; Photo Essay; Anthony Wahl.
- Second place; Breaking News Coverage; Frank Schultz.
- Second place; All-Around Newspaper Photography; Staff.
- Second place; Spot News Photo; Angela Major.
- Second place; Feature (Non-profile); Neil Johnson.
- Second place; Best Website; Dave von Falkenstein, Gazette staff.
- Third place; Best Special Section–Editorial; Shari Rampenthal.
- Third place; Local Sports Column; Eric Schmoldt.
- Third place; Graphics; Anthony Wahl.
- Third place; Sports Photo; Angela Major.
- Third place; Portrait or Artistic Photo; Angela Major.
- Third place; Reporting on Local Education; Ashley McCallum.
- Third place; Sports Feature; Neil Johnson.
- Third place; Photo Essay; Anthony Wahl.
- Third place; Feature/Lifestyle Section; Shari Rampenthal, Gazette staff; living section.
- Third place; Editorial Award; Andrew Broman.
- Third place; Local Column; Anna Marie Lux.
- Third place; Rookie Reporter of the Year; Benjamin Pierce.
- Third place; Reporting on Local Government; Frank Schultz.
- Third place; Environmental Reporting Award; Frank Schultz.
- Honorable mention; General Excellence.
- Honorable mention; General News Photo; Anthony Wahl.
- Honorable mention; Ongoing/Extended Coverage; Frank Schultz.
- Honorable mention; Investigative Reporting; Ashley McCallum.
- Honorable mention; Feature (Profile); Neil Johnson.
- Honorable mention; Sports Photo; Anthony Wahl.
- Honorable mention; Sports News Story; Bryan Wegter.
- Honorable mention; Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting; Jonah Beleckis.
- Honorable mention; Sports Feature; Bryan Wegter.
- Honorable mention; Feature (Non-profile); Frank Schultz.
Advertising
- First place; Best Use of Color; Mary Hamlin.
- First place; Best Use of Art Service; Sara Van Galder.
- First place; Best Use of Humor; Trish Edwards.
- First place; Bill Payne Award; Sara Van Galder.
- First place; Best Ongoing Niche Publication; Gazette Staff.
- First place; Best Digital Ad; Justin Winkofsky.
- First place; Best Grocery Ad; Tom Bradley.
- First place; Best Restaurant Ad; Nina Perona.
- First place; Best Large Ad; Jody Wisz.
- First place; Best Special Section–Advertising; Gazette Staff.
- Second place; Best Use of Art Service; Sara Van Galder.
- Second place; Best Use of Humor; Trish Edwards.
- Second place; Best Real Estate Ad; Nina Perona.
- Second place; Best Ad Idea (Series); Nina Perona.
- Second place; Best Digital Ad; Trish Edwards.
- Second place; Best Newspaper Promotion; Sara Van Galder.
- Second place; Best Restaurant Ad; Nina Perona.
- Third place; Best Use of Color; Nina Perona.
- Third place; Best Small Ad; Nina Perona.
- Third place; Bill Payne Award; Nina Perona.
- Third place; Best Real Estate Ad; Nina Perona.
- Third place; Best Ad Idea (Series); Sara Van Galder.
- Third place; Best Digital Ad; Nina Perona.
- Third place; Best Restaurant Ad.
- Third place; Best Large Ad.
- Third place; Best Special Section–Advertising; Gazette Staff.
- Third place; Best Niche Product; Gazette Staff.
- Honorable mention; Best Use of Color; Justin Winkofsky.
- Honorable mention; Best Use of Humor; Nina Perona.
- Honorable mention; Bill Payne Award; Sara Van Galder.
- Honorable mention; Best Large Ad; Sara Van Galder.
- Honorable mention; Best Special Section–Advertising; Gazette Staff.