JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Joel Chappelle, president of the board of directors at KANDU Industries Inc.
Chappelle joined KANDU in 2017 and has been involved with many different projects and initiatives in the six years he has been on the board.
He said that he was drawn to KANDU because of the people it serves and the mission of the organization.
“They [the clients] are the most incredible, resilient, and remarkable people I have ever had the good fortune to know,” he said. “They are, without exception, kind, caring, hardworking and delightful individuals who have so much to offer the world.”
He said he thinks the most important thing he has been a part of is reorganizing and rebuilding KANDU. He said that KANDU is currently going through some changes that will allow the organization to continue to be successful as the years go on. He said these changes will be shared in the upcoming months.
He said what he enjoys most about being a part of KANDU is the commitment and compassion that the staff brings to work each day. He said that working with the staff at KANDU has been an “honor and a privilege.”
“They are singularly dedicated to caring for, protecting, and improving the lives of the people we serve,” he said. “They are the exemplification of selflessness, integrity, kindness and decency.”
He said people should definitely try volunteering because it is so much more than what you can do for others but what they can also do for you. He said “it is an investment in your own well-being, happiness, sense of community and purpose.”
He called KANDU a great place to volunteer.
“I assure you it will brighten your day, put things in perspective, and maybe even change your life, as it has mine,” he said.
Does your organization have a great local volunteer we could feature in The Gazette? Send the person’s name and contact information to kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com or call 608-208-1676.