JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Joel Chappelle, president of the board of directors at KANDU Industries Inc.

Chappelle joined KANDU in 2017 and has been involved with many different projects and initiatives in the six years he has been on the board.

Does your organization have a great local volunteer we could feature in The Gazette? Send the person’s name and contact information to kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com or call 608-208-1676.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you