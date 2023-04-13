JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Angela Weier, a nuclear engineer supervisor at SHINE Technologies who has been volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club since 2021.

Weier said that the first time she volunteered in general was in high school, when teachers and counselors always said that it looked good on a college application. She found that she really enjoyed connecting with her community in ways she never would have done before.

Does your organization have a great local volunteer we could feature in The Gazette? Send the person's name and contact information to kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com or call 608-208-1676.

