JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Angela Weier, a nuclear engineer supervisor at SHINE Technologies who has been volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club since 2021.
Weier said that the first time she volunteered in general was in high school, when teachers and counselors always said that it looked good on a college application. She found that she really enjoyed connecting with her community in ways she never would have done before.
“I have volunteered in every place I have lived since then,” she said.
She moved to Janesville from upstate New York in 2020 and was looking for a place to volunteer and found the Boys & Girls Club through her job.
“I really wanted to work with youth,” she said. “I wanted to work with them with math, science and other STEM things but I just help out wherever it’s needed.”
She comes in to volunteer once-a-week and jumps in wherever she’s needed, whether that’s running around with kids in the gym, working on reading or just building legos.
After almost a year and a half, she said the best part is seeing those same kids once a week and being able to see their growth.
“I’m only here once-a-week but it’s definitely not nothing,” she said. “I can see them growing from a person who struggled with anger to a person who has learned better ways to cope.”
She said she has definitely learned to see things through a different perspective.
“Even talking to a first grader about how they think, you say ‘oh wow I never thought of it that way’” she said.
She said that she would encourage anyone who is thinking about volunteering to find a place that has a great mission and just do it, because it can be very rewarding.
“Yes it takes some time out of your day, but it doesn’t ever feel like work
She said people shouldn’t be deterred from volunteering because they worried about it taking up a lot of time. There are so many different places to volunteer that have different activities that meet at different times, that the possibilities are endless, she said.
Does your organization have a great local volunteer we could feature in The Gazette? Send the person’s name and contact information to kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com or call 608-208-1676.