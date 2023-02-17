WILLOUGHBY_KELLY

Kelly Willoughby and her husband take a photo with Bigfoot at KANDU Industries’ Grapes & Hops fundraiser that she volunteered at in 2019.

 Kelly Willoughby

JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Kelly Willoughby, a senior account executive at Gordon Flesch Company who has volunteered at KANDU Industries, Inc. since 2014.

Willoughby said when she moved to Janesville she knew she wanted to get involved with the community. She had heard of KANDU Industries but wasn’t really sure what they did.

