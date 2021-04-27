The Gazette is now partnering with Legacy .com to give the public the best memorialization platform available today for obituaries and death notices.
Starting Monday, May 3, Legacy.com will begin hosting The Gazette’s obituary page. This is a key value proposition for our subscriber experience. This exciting partnership will bring Legacy’s platform to every obituary you place and read through The Gazette.
Benefits for families include:
- A modern, streamlined design that loads quickly and works seamlessly between devices.
- Easy social sharing.
- A permanent online obituary with a guest book moderated and managed by Legacy.com staff.
- Helpful links to charities and end-of-life resources.
- A Legacy exclusive: inclusion of families’ loved ones in special community pages that group obituaries based on interests, hobbies and school/group affiliations.
Benefits for funeral homes include:
- 24/7 access to
- Legacy.com’s award-winning customer service.
- Premium branding, contact information placements and a link to the funeral home’s website on every obituary.
- A free, customizable listing in the nation’s No. 1 online funeral home directory.
Our community needs a central, safe place to grieve and remember. We want to have the best tools for our subscribers, readers and customers as they continue down the path of remembrance.
We hope investing in this obituary platform will help you and your families and promote vital services for everyone who needs help from a funeral home.
Orestes Baez is the publisher of The Janesville Gazette and regional president of Adams Publishing of Southern Wisconsin.