JANESVILLE
The Gazette plans a new look that takes the daily paper back to some of the strongest content years of the past.
The newspaper is reinstituting a stand-alone grouping of classified advertising, something deconstructed in years past. The most obvious change will be evident in each Friday edition.
Starting Friday, Dec. 18, all classified advertising in the Friday editions of the newspaper will be collected into Section C. Experts advise that readers and advertisers prefer to have classified advertising gathered into a single, convenient package. The Work & Wheels and Home & Money sections, which have carried categories of classified advertising, will be merged into the new section, which still will include much of the same content. Stories and ads will fill out the section as it grows over time.
Friday’s color comics will continue to be part of the new section. All of readers’ favorite comics are being preserved, but they will be reduced in size to match the size of black and white comics published on other days.
The Gazette will continue to publish five sets of black and white comics each week along with color comics every Friday. Rather than three sets of comics on Fridays, two sets of black and white comics will be published on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
A TV schedule grid for Friday programming will be part of the Friday section, but for cost efficiency The Gazette is eliminating TV schedules for Saturday and Sunday programming. All the TV schedule information is available on The Gazette’s website at GazetteXtra.com/TV.
“We believe the consolidated focus on our classified section will help create more ad content for our readers. We also believe this will allow us to spin off new product creations as we experience surges in specific areas like home building,” said Orestes Baez, regional president of APG Media of Southern Wisconsin and publisher of The Gazette.
“We need to adapt to the realities in our community,” Regional Editor Sid Schwartz said. “We understand some readers might be upset by these changes, but we hope they and others approach these adjustments with an open mind as we continue to focus on our primary mission: local news.”
The Gazette is among more than 100 titles owned and operated by Adams Publishing, a privately held media company focused on local communities and content.