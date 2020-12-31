JANESVILLE
In a year of amazingly dismal and shocking news headlines, of stories that often hinged on the vagaries, tragedies and complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the one thread that shot through it all has been politics.
And politics is what President Donald Trump brought here during his failed quest to hold on to the White House.
Some Rock County residents might—or might not—have been surprised in October, when Trump shook off the shackles of his bout with COVID-19 to continue his barnstorming re-election tour.
His stop in Janesville is The Gazette’s top story of the year.
When Trump touched down at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport for a late-evening rally Oct. 17, it was deep in the campaign season.
His visit occurred during a spike in COVID-19 cases that hit Rock County so hard that some county officials urged the president to reconsider a visit that would draw thousands of people.
Trump had scuttled his Oct. 3 trip to Janesville after he contracted COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized.
But neither the pandemic’s rampage through Wisconsin nor his own illness stopped the president, and droves of his followers turned out on a blustery Saturday hours before he was to arrive at the airport.
The visit was a part of a high-stakes bid to secure Wisconsin, a battleground state, and it was Trump’s second visit to Janesville after a stop here during his 2016 run for the White House.
Rally organizers estimated attendance at 8,000 to 13,000, depending on whether you counted the overflow crowd that wasn’t allowed through the gates. Some local Trump supporters who attended the rally attacked those estimates on social media, suggesting that local media intentionally underestimated a crowd some believed was at least 15,000—if not 20,000.
2. Former Badgers football player charged in Janesville double murder.
About 10 months after he was charged with murdering two women in Janesville, Marcus T. Randle El finally made his initial appearance this month in Rock County Court in a homicide case that shook the community.
After he finished serving prison time in Illinois, Randle El, a former UW-Madison football player, was brought to the Rock County Jail and ordered held on a $2 million cash bond in connection with the slayings of Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory on Feb. 10 on Midvale Drive.
Randle El’s lawyer said his client should get credit for turning himself in five days after the murders.
A prosecutor recently called the killings “execution style,” adding that they were done for “little or no reason.”
3. George Floyd’s murder sparks protests, policy reviews.
After the May murder of George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, local police officials decried the “crime” and “murderous actions.”
Protests about racial injustice and the criminal justice system ensued throughout Rock County. One man brought what he called “riot control bees” to one peaceful protest at Janesville’s main post office.
Floyd’s death also prompted further scrutiny of police policy in Rock County. Janesville police updated their policies on chokeholds, blows to the neck and use of force. Rock County sheriff’s deputies are going to get body cameras.
But four of five Janesville police officers didn’t have their body cameras turned on during a nonfatal shooting in March, and the fifth officer’s footage did not fully show the shooting itself.
And in October, a Janesville police officer took a teenage girl to the ground after she pushed another person. The girl suffered a broken rib and slightly punctured lung.
4. Body of 9-year-old Madison Billups found in Rock River.
It took authorities four days in a tense, risky and exhaustive water search to find the body of 9-year-old Madison Billups, who authorities believe slipped off a sandbar in the Rock River and was swept underwater just west of the Monterey Bridge on June 25.
At Anglers Park, where the girl disappeared, Billups’ family held a 24-hour vigil that was at various times hopeful, angry and poignant as the river swirled past a part of the park that the city has cultivated as a family fishing area.
A kayaker eventually spotted the girl’s body in the shallows, about a mile downstream from where she had disappeared. The same day, a few hundred residents and family members gathered along the river where Billups was last seen.
One family member told The Gazette the young girl had been “a firecracker and a little peanut.”
Months later, the family began to seek financial compensation for Madison’s death. The city reviewed river safety along the Anglers Park riverfront. So far, local officials’ main response to the drowning appears to be a single metal sign placed near the spot where Billups was swept away warning of dangerous waters around the park.
5. Janesville voters approve both school referendums.
The Janesville School District received public support in the Nov. 3 election in the form of two approved referendum questions.
Voters approved both a $22.5 million capital referendum and a $37 million operational referendum.
The money from the operational referendum will be used to counter a decline in enrollment, which carries an accompanying decline in state funding.
The $37 million referendum will be used to maintain programming and pay salaries and other daily expenses.
6. Presidential election spurs historic voter turnout and record-shattering numbers of absentee votes.
The coronavirus pandemic made many people question how and why they vote, which added pressure to an already much-anticipated presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Voting districts and wards nationwide saw massive numbers of absentee voters who voted early in person or by mail, and Rock County was no exception.
Overall turnout was high Nov. 3 regardless of the voting method.
A total of 85,617 people voted in Rock County, surpassing the previous record of 81,509 set in 2012. About 70% of the county’s eligible voters voted.
In Janesville, more than 22,500 city residents sent in absentee ballots or voted in-person absentee before the election. Countywide, nearly 50,000 voted absentee. Both figures smashed records.
Concerns were raised about the integrity of mail-in voting, but analyses during and before the election showed no evidence of widespread fraud, although Trump continues to challenge that.
Biden won Rock County with 54.7% of the vote to 43.5% for the president. Biden was declared the winner days after Election Day because of delayed counts in many states caused by the crush of absentee ballots.
Concerns about late ballot counting sparked false conspiracy claims. Trump requested recounts in a few Wisconsin counties, but not Rock County.
7. Gazette downsized: Saturday and Sunday papers disappear.
After 32 years of delivering seven editions a week, The Gazette reduced its production to five days a week, effective June 1.
The decision to reduce the number of editions was designed to counter a decline in advertising and subscriber revenue.
Weekend newspapers tended to be the most costly for Adams Publishing Group, said Mary Jo Villa, former publisher and regional president.
Six employees also were laid off as part of the move.
8. Blackhawk Community Credit Union withdraws plans for “Legacy Center.”
Under the leadership of former CEO Sherri Stumpf, Blackhawk Community Credit Union had become a strident and ambitious voice in the effort to revitalize downtown Janesville’s riverfront area.
In 2019, Stumpf and her credit union bought the vacant former First National Bank at 100 W. Milwaukee St. in the heart of downtown and launched major renovations to return the bank to its original 1913 grandeur. Plans also called for a “Legacy Center,” a museum to honor the history of union autoworkers at the now-demolished General Motors plant in Janesville.
But amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden—and mostly unexplained—departure of Stumpf as CEO, the credit union shifted its priorities and pulled the plug on museum plans at the former bank and a companion project to build a new headquarters on the city’s west side.
The credit union left the building with its interior and exterior in disarray for months. Silent donors involved in Forward Janesville’s charitable arm, the Forward Foundation, bought the bank in September and since then have temporarily shored up its exterior.
The Forward Foundation now is examining prospects to preserve and reuse the old bank, including a plan to turn it into a children’s museum.
9. Murals, pedestrian bridge add artistic touches as downtown Janesville continues transformation.
In a year full of delays, cancellations and postponements, a much-anticipated and long-planned downtown project was completed, giving residents a new outdoor space to enjoy for the last couple of warm weeks of the year.
The Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Pedestrian Bridge was completed in fall along with the east-side town square downtown—both part of the overall ARISE vision for downtown rehabilitation.
Adding to the downtown mix, boosters hired several local and national artists to paint a series of murals throughout the downtown, a trend that has become popular in downtown projects across the country.
10. Gazette exposes racial disparities in school arrests.
In the months after a Gazette analysis of racial disparities in how kids are policed in Janesville, Rock County officials continued their efforts to address the issue in the youth criminal justice system.
The Gazette published a story in June using police and school data to show that Black students at Janesville public schools were cited, arrested and referred to juvenile authorities at a rate that was more than seven times higher than that for other races.
County data shared during an October meeting showed that even though youth arrests have fallen substantially over the last decade in Rock County, racial disparities for Black youth persisted.
Local officials are working to pilot a diversion program at a middle school, with hopes of connecting children sooner with services that are outside the criminal justice system.