JANESVILLE
Think you know Wisconsin trivia?
Find out how much starting Friday, when The Gazette launches a new Wisconsin trivia game on GazetteXtra.com.
Each game will feature 14 to 16 clues. Players will enter answers into a crossword formatted in the shape of Wisconsin. The games will have Wisconsin themes, such as the Green Bay Packers, politics or tourist attractions.
The game will be of “medium” difficulty, playable in 10 to 20 minutes, depending on how well you know Wisconsin, according to StatePoint Media, the company that created the game.
Those who need help can click “reveal word,” or “reveal letter” or “solve” buttons.
The game is free to play. A new game will be added every Friday.