Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin is pleased to announce the hiring of a new managing editor for The Gazette.
Karyn Saemann will start May 16.
Regional executive editor Jim Ferolie has been acting editor for more than two months as he conducted a nationwide search to succeed Joel Patenaude, who resigned Feb. 11.
But the best candidate was 25 miles away and already in the company.
Saemann is a veteran of the newspaper publishing industry with decades of experience in both weeklies and dailies. She has most recently been managing editor of the weekly Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent since 2016 and has been lead editor in APG’s Lake Mills office since December 2021.
This will be Saemann’s fourth stint at a newspaper currently owned by APG. She worked at the Beloit Daily News from 1994-96 and at the Daily Jefferson County Union from 1997-98. She was also a correspondent, staff writer and assistant city editor for The Capital Times from 1996 to 2010. From 2010 to 2016 she worked independently in the book publishing industry, editing author manuscripts, writing and editing website content, and authoring a book through the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.
In her new role, she will guide the editorial direction of The Gazette, working closely with Ferolie and news editor Tim Seeman to evolve the newsroom to best cover Janesville into the future.
“Leadership, both within the newsroom and in the community, is the most important part of this role,” Ferolie said. “I’ve watched Karyn’s leadership in her community and in her newsroom in Lake Mills, and I know she’ll bring exactly what The Gazette and our readers need.”
Ferolie: As COVID-19 wanes, expectations will be on the rise—and The Gazette is getting ready to meet them
As editor of the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, Saemann has won numerous awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, including for breaking news coverage, editorial writing, local government reporting, business reporting, column writing, coronavirus coverage and environmental reporting.
“I’m thrilled to return to a daily newsroom setting, where I spent so many years, and I look forward to leading The Gazette’s news team to continue to produce the award-winning local coverage it’s long been known for,” Saemann said.
Saemann lived in Janesville in the 1990s during her time with the Daily News.
“Communities change. I’m eager to return to Janesville to see what is new and what remains familiar,” she said.
Orestes Baez, APG of Southern Wisconsin regional president, said he is looking forward to introducing her to community leaders.
“Karyn has a strong history of being involved in the communities she covers,” he said. “She has earned her way into this role, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring her here and have her make an impact on our newsroom.”
Saemann and her husband, Eric, have lived in Deerfield since 1997. They have two children, Geoff and Meghan.
A 1993 alumna of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Saemann worked for the Badger Herald student newspaper during college.