JANESVILLE

The Gazette's sports section earned three honors in last month's Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

The Gazette competed against 45 other news organizations with similar circulation sizes across the country (14,800-31,000).

The Sunday sports section was named one of the top seven Sunday sections in the group.

Photographer Angela Major won fourth place in the Action Photo category for her photo of Edgerton quarterback Jaden Johnson hurdling a defender on the way to a touchdown during a football playoff game against Lodi on Oct. 26.

Gazette sports writer John Barry and editor Eric Schmoldt won fifth place in the Projects category for their three-part series on the shortage of high school referees and officials in the area and across Wisconsin.

The Gazette has been a member of APSE for five years. The trio of awards marks the newspaper's first in the organization's competition.