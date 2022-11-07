JANESVILLE -- Nearly two months after a school resource officer’s duty pistol apparently accidentally discharged at Edison Middle School, the Janesville School Board has asked the Janesville Police Department to talk about its resource officer program at the board's meeting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, new analysis done for The Gazette shows that the apparent misfiring of a single round from resource officer Denise Hagen Stutika’s gun on Sept. 19 is the only recorded unintentional discharge of a Janesville police officer's firearm in at least 7 years.
The school board meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the school district’s Educational Services Center, 527 S. Franklin St., in Janesville. It will also be livestreamed at janesville.k12.wi.us/board-of-education/meeting-videos-and-live-stream.
September incident
According to police records, Stutika’s duty pistol apparently misfired in her office, which is inside Edison's main office, at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. An internal report said no one was in Stutika's office with her at the time of the discharge but that a student and school staff members were nearby in the main office.
The pistol discharged into the office floor, and no one was hurt. Stutika, a veteran Janesville police officer, was back on duty at the school the next day without the pistol in question.
Janesville Police Sgt. Ben Thompson said Monday that he expects questions at the school board meeting regarding the Sept. 19 incident. But Thompson said the presentation will be focused on the training that school resource officers receive, what the program is and its benefits.
“My understanding is they just wanted a presentation of the school resource officer program,” Thompson told The Gazette.
'A lot of concern'
Janesville School Board President Cathy Myers said Monday, however, that what occurred Sept. 19, while rare, presents “a lot of concern” and should have never happened.
“That situation was really important, and we wanted to address the school resource officer situation,” Myers said. “We want to make sure we know what they do and what their impact is on their school and see how they fit into the fabric of the school district."
Myers added that she believes Janesville police officers are “very well trained and very professional.”
“We’ve had an incredible relationship with the police department and Chief (David) Moore and the school resource officers we’ve had in our schools,” she said.
No other misfires
Examination of police records for The Gazette, meanwhile, by Sid Schwartz of Local News Data, shows that the apparent misfiring of Stutika’s pistol was the only unintentional discharge of a Janesville police officer’s firearm between Jan. 1, 2015 and Oct. 10, 2022.
In that time, according to the analysis, 107 reports of officers’ firearm discharges were filed internally with the department by more than 70 officers.
All but two of those involved officers intentionally firing their duty weapon to kill injured or sick animals.
The one other discharge that was intentional happened when an officer shot of Christian Cargill of Owasso, Oklahoma, after a crash off Interstate 90/39 near Highway 14 in Janesville on Oct. 10, 2020.
In that incident, an internal investigation found the officer was justified in using deadly force when he shot Cargill once in his left thigh and once in his right shoulder. Officers on the scene said Cargill came at them with a knife and that they had unsuccessfully attempted to defuse the situation with nondeadly force, which included use of a Taser, a 40 mm rubber-tipped round, pepper spray and repeated verbal commands.
Cargill survived the shooting.
Manufacturer review
The Janesville Police Department purchased Stutika’s 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 pistol in 2019.
After it discharged at Edison, the department sent it back to its manufacturer, Smith & Wesson, to examine it for defects.
Thompson said Monday that the police department has not yet heard back from Smith & Wesson. He said he hoped word would come quickly, while understanding the company’s review might not have a definite timeline.
A Gazette reporter on Monday called a phone number listed on Smith & Wesson’s website and was directed to a “media” email. The company didn’t immediately respond to a reporter's subsequent email message.
Thompson noted that Safariland, the manufacturer of Stutika’s holster, has examined that piece of equipment and found the holster was damaged by the gun going off.
The police department announced soon after the pistol's discharge in September that a strap on Stutika’s backpack apparently interacted with a trigger guard as she removed the pack from her back, causing the gun to go off.
Police department officials who inspected the pistol and holster internally determined it was unclear if the holster could have been flagged as defective before the misfiring.
In an interview in September, Thompson also told The Gazette that Stutika did not violate any department policies on nondeadly force, deadly force, or handling of firearms and ammunition.
“This is an incident we take seriously, that one of our firearms went off in one of our schools," Thompson said. "We are dedicated to find out what happened.”