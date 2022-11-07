01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE -- Nearly two months after a school resource officer’s duty pistol apparently accidentally discharged at Edison Middle School, the Janesville School Board has asked the Janesville Police Department to talk about its resource officer program at the board's meeting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, new analysis done for The Gazette shows that the apparent misfiring of a single round from resource officer Denise Hagen Stutika’s gun on Sept. 19 is the only recorded unintentional discharge of a Janesville police officer's firearm in at least 7 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you