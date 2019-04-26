JANESVILLE

Gas prices might continue inching up over the next few weeks, possibly rising about 15 cents a gallon by June, experts say.

The highest gas price in Janesville on Friday was $2.79 a gallon, and the lowest was $2.67 a gallon. Those prices could jump five to 15 cents over the next four weeks, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com.

Seasonal refinery maintenance is expected to cause the spike, DeHaan said. As refineries prepare for the summer driving season by performing inspections and facility upgrades, gasoline supplies likely will be lower, he said.

Additionally, southeastern Wisconsin uses a different gasoline in the summer than the rest of the state, which also could contribute to the increase.

The region is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to use reformulated gasoline, a higher-quality fuel that helps mitigate smog and generally is more expensive.

DeHaan said northwestern Indiana and the Chicago suburbs also must use reformulated gas because they are part of a large population center.

Refineries and stations currently are in the midst of seasonal maintenance and are transitioning to the new gasoline. Stations are required to sell the reformulated gas by June 1, DeHaan said.

"It's the transition to the summer gasoline that happens basically the same time refineries are doing maintenance that generally pushes prices up quite notably," he said.

Oil prices also have been incrementally rising over the past several months. In December, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil was selling for $43 a barrel. It currently is selling for $63 a barrel, DeHaan said.

Motorists could see some relief in June, he said.

Recent sanctions against Iran, imposed by the Trump administration, might push prices up slightly in the future, DeHaan said. The administration recently announced it would move to stop nations from buying Iranian oil.

Over time, Iranian sanctions could cause greater price spikes, but it's not an immediate problem, he said.

Iran exports more than one million barrels of crude oil a day. Since the sanctions have recently been reinforced—and as the global market increasingly loses those barrels—the results will accumulate over time, DeHaan said.

U.S. allies such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have promised to fill in the gap caused by the recent sanctions, DeHaan said. But those results have yet to be seen.

"The future is a little murky" on Iranian sanctions, he said.

For summer trips, DeHaan suggested travelers shop around for the lowest gas prices, especially if crossing state lines. Between Illinois and Missouri, he said, prices can fluctuate 30 to 50 cents a gallon because Illinois has a higher gas tax.