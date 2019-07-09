EVANSVILLE

An industrial building on Walker Street in Evansville was evacuated Tuesday after a construction crew hit a gas line about a block away.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the Evansville police and fire departments responded to 136 Walker St., according to the Rock County Communications Center.

The construction crew hit a 2-inch gas line, said Brendan Conway, a WE Energies spokesman.

The Walker Street address is home to BlueScope Buildings, which was evacuated. Water Street, about a block away, was opened up at about 4 p.m. after repairs were made, Conway said.