BELOIT

Residents are reminded that garbage and recycling collections will be delayed because of Memorial Day, according to a city news release.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place Monday. Collection times will be postponed by one day.

For more information, call public works at 608-364-2929 or visit beloitsolidwaste.com.

To sign up for garbage and recycling reminders, visit beloistsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule.