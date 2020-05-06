JANESVILLE
Richard Campbell’s small gray Pontiac was decorated with handmade signs that read “RC works with the best people for 47 years” and “RC said we will come back stronger than ever.”
The 69-year-old maintenance worker for Van Galder Bus in Janesville wanted the signs to be a statement of solidarity for his bosses and 300 co-workers at the company where he has worked his entire adult life.
The COVID-19 pandemic has marooned the tourism and travel industry, and it has left Campbell and 277 other Van Galder employees on temporary furlough for the last month. Wednesday was the first time Campbell had seen most of his colleagues since he was laid off in April from his job cleaning buses and the bus terminal and headquarters on Pearl Street.
Campbell, known as “RC” to his co-workers, was one of about 100 employees who orchestrated a 20-minute car and motorcycle parade past company headquarters Wednesday morning.
The parade was meant to buoy the spirits of workers and management, and the message was simple: “We miss you.”
Supervisor Tim Ballenger, who led the parade planning, was one of many wearing Van Galder work shirts. Some of the charter bus drivers wore the white shirts and neckties they’d normally wear while driving buses.
The company’s school bus service was suspended in mid-March when schools closed. Van Galder's Coach USA charter bus service temporarily shut down in early April in response to plummeting ridership. Furloughs have impacted almost 100% of the workforce.
As workers lined up their vehicles on Riverside Street, the drive that rims the Monterey lagoon, Ballenger talked about what the parade meant to Van Galder managers and the dozens of workers who organized it.
“You’ve got people who been here a long time," Ballenger said. "Like RC. He’s worked the job almost 50 years. A month off the job is tough because a lot of us, we’ve all been together years. We miss each other and want to see each other.
“I just said out of the blue, ‘Hey, a crazy idea would be to do a parade. Get together and do a parade right past the job. Let the managers know, ‘Hey, we’re still in this. We still love you guys, and we’re ready to get back to work when we can. But we understand what’s going on. Nobody ever saw anything like this (COVID-19) stuff,” he said.
Ballenger and other employees said some workers hadn’t yet received unemployment checks because of a crush in unemployment claims. But one employee said Van Galder has continued to pay health benefits for some employees on furlough.
Ballenger said word reached Van Galder’s management that workers had planned something special, and President Al Fugate asked if he could join the parade.
"We told him, 'Nah, you ain’t in the parade. This parade is for you,'” Ballenger said.
On Wednesday morning, employees on motorcycles led a parade of dozens of cars in circles around the block, past company management and office workers who held their own signs and blew kisses at the passing vehicles.
One employee leaned out of his car window as he passed the company office. Grinning, he started shouting over the blaring horns.
“I’m tearing up! I’ve got tears in my eyes!” the man shouted as he used one hand to wipe them away.
When the parade wrapped up, most of the employees parked in a lot across the street. They gave Fugate a banner they’d made that read “Van Galder Strong.” Parade participants had signed their names and wrote messages on the banner.
Fugate joined the workers for a photo in front of two charter buses. Some workers hugged each other and linked arms.
Fugate said Van Galder is still uncertain how long its unprecedented shutdown—the first in the company’s history—will continue. He said most analysts expect state governments might begin slowly reopening the economy in the early weeks of summer.
But it's not clear how quickly the public might begin traveling again. Fugate expects travel, particularly by charter bus, will be affected months after COVID-19 business restrictions are lifted.
He predicts the temporary furloughs will end gradually as Van Galder and Coach USA work through a “stair-step” approach to reopening routes and services.
Fugate said the employee parade brought tears to his eyes.
“It seemed clear to me today that our people understand,” he said. “They understand what we're trying to do to stay alive. We're coming up on our 75th anniversary. What we're trying to do is save the company so we can put in another 75 years.”