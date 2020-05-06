MILTON
Stuart Hymen was preparing for his 16th year of camping at Lakeland RV Campground last month when a fire torched his camper and gear.
“This has been a unique year with the virus and now with the fire, and everything just spread,” said Hymen, who lives in Streamwood, Illinois. “It just started and spread, and it blew from one corner across the street and down.”
Enter Dan Anderson, who lives in Chicago but spends as much time as possible at Lakeland during the summer. Anderson’s camper wasn’t burned, but when he heard about other campers who lost everything, he created a fundraising campaign to help them.
“I thought it was something we could do to help from afar because we couldn’t get in because of COVID-19 to help and hug people,” Anderson said.
“I thought this was a way to do something for these people and get others to help, too. I was raised in a time that if people needed help, you didn’t look the other way. You jumped in with both feet and helped.”
The fire, which damaged multiple trailers, golf carts, boats and storage sheds, was called in around 6:45 p.m. April 21. Thirteen campers were burned, and 10 were deemed a total loss.
The cause has not been determined, Milton Fire Department Battalion Chief Pete Mory said.
Some of the burned campers and other property are older models, and insurance won’t cover the cost of everything, Anderson said.
Along with monetary donations, the fundraising campaign will accept board games and used toys for affected families. Donations will be split among the fire victims, but how or when hasn’t been decided yet, Anderson said.
“My heart went out to everyone affected,” he said. “I’ve known everyone affected for years and just felt from a distance I had to try and do something. It was just a devastating moment for everybody involved. At the end of the day, everyone’s got to help look out for each other, and that’s what small-town living is all about.”
For people such as Hymen, the fundraising will make a difference. Hymen lost a trailer to flooding in 2008, so he has been through this before.
“I thought it was very kind of him (Anderson) to do that because everyone is pretty much family up there,” Hymen said. “It’s a nice group of people, and the comments made to us afterwards have been very positive. Everybody wants to help us rebuild and relocate once we clear up all the messes.
“We just would appreciate anything that can be attributed to the fund,” he said. “It will help us recover some of the stuff that’s not covered by insurance.”
Anderson said he hopes the campaign can reach beyond Lakeland.
“For everybody’s grandma and grandpa, cousins and uncles or aunts that may or may not have something like this happen, I just feel like as humans we can stick a hand out to help,” he said. “I didn’t expect this fundraiser to leave the gates of Lakeland, but if it can reach out into the community, I’m sure it would be graciously appreciated as well.”