JANESVILLE

The Veterans First Foundation of Janesville is sponsoring its first Patriotic 5K Walk/Run for Veterans on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Palmer Park’s east pavilion, 2501 Palmer Drive.

Michael Fitzgerald, the foundation's assistant director, said many vets struggle to pay their bills and keep up with home maintenance. The run/walk will raise money to help them, he said.

Registration is $30 for those registered before Wednesday, July 10, and $40 after that date and on the day of the event.

Participants can register online at veteranfirstfoundation.org. T-shirts are included in the fee.

The event also features community vendors and a raffle.

Fitzgerald and his wife, Meaghan, are both veterans. They started the Veterans First Foundation to help struggling vets with many things, including paying utilities, maintaining their homes and paying for transportation, clothing and shoes.

To make a donation, become a sponsor or for more information, call Michael Fitzgerald at 608-449-3899.