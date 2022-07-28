Fundraiser set for Sunday to help Janesville baseball team attend 12U World Series Gazette staff Jul 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEA fundraiser is planned Sunday, July 31, to help the Janesville Jays 12U baseball team attend the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri.The fundraiser will last from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive.A meat raffle and 50/50 cash drawing will be available as well as various gift baskets and silent auction items. Funds raised will cover the cost of travel, lodging and food for the 11 players. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now ‘I don’t have that kind of money:’ After school child care costs skyrocket as YWCA Rock County introduces new fee structure Janesville's Campbell fulfills lifelong dream by signing with San Diego Padres Death notices for Jul. 21, 2022 Death notices for July 25, 2022 Derek Gray, UW-Whitewater basketball player, died Sunday, university athletics department says Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022