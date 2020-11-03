MILTON
To address Milton Fire Department staffing shortages and other concerns, Milton Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes is recommending a “functional merger” with the Janesville Fire Department.
Milton Fire Department staffing shortages have been made worse by the pandemic, and Janesville firefighters will be assigned to help if necessary, Rhodes said. The Milton Fire Department would be billed for two Janesville employees working overtime, which Rhodes estimated would cost $1,100 per person for each 24-hour shift.
Bringing in Janesville personnel would be “a last-ditch effort to make sure we have the staff,” said Rhodes, who also is chief of the Janesville Fire Department.
So far, it hasn’t been necessary, but Milton staffing shortages persist, especially on weekends.
A functional merger would be a short-term solution, Rhodes said. The long-term fix, he said, is complete consolidation.
A fire commission subcommittee has been looking at consolidating the Milton and Janesville fire departments.
“The fix is to have enough funding to consolidate with the city of Janesville and to afford full-time employees and, in a sense, build a seamless approach to fire, EMS and rescue across the city of Milton, town of Milton and city of Janesville,” Rhodes said.
Consolidation would save money and increase efficiencies, he said.
“This is happening all across the United States,” he said.
Consolidating with Janesville and having more full-time employees would require a tax levy estimated at $2.1 million—an increase of 134%—which would require approval through referendum. Because 2021 has only an April election on the calendar, Rhodes said April 2022 would be more realistic for a referendum.
“That’s a long time to wait, especially when you’re trying to make sure you’ve got the proper resources,” he said.
The problem today
In September, Rhodes said the Milton Fire Department had 23 shifts people didn’t sign up for.
In October, he said, there were 62 shifts people didn’t sign up for.
“It worries me,” he said.
“This is why we need to have full-time people.”
While he’s grateful for everyone working the shifts that they do, he said people can sign up as they please.
“(Administrative professional) Jenny (Lukas) pretty much begs everybody to work, then we’ll get the shifts filled,” he said. “But there’s been several occasions recently where we haven’t filled the shifts and we’ve been running really low.
“We need to get away from that staffing model.”
Functional merger
Rhodes’ recommendation is “to functionally merge administrative tasks, command staff, resources, create economies of scale, standardize fire/EMS operations, and training to leverage the fire departments together for better service.”
He told the commission last month: “I want to be clear: We still maintain the identities of both organizations, and the governance does not change.”
The Milton and Janesville fire departments do a lot of the same things, but he finds himself wearing two hats, he said.
“We do things a certain way at Janesville and things a certain way at Milton,” he said. “At times, it can be confusing. Since COVID came along, there’s not enough time in the day to manage both organizations differently.”
When Rhodes makes a decision for Janesville, he said, he then has to go through the process for Milton.
“The best thing to do is pull it all together and make one decision and it’s done,” he said.
Objectives of a functional merger would include:
- Unify and consolidate command staff.
- Create the following sections and assign personnel to them: operations; fire inspection, prevention and enforcement; EMS; training and professional development; logistics; and emergency management.
- Combine all operational standard operating guidelines within one year.
- Establish a reserve fire apparatus pool to create cost savings for all fire departments.
- Standardize response guidelines to create one interoperable fire department within one year.
- Assure all agencies have required human resource policies in place to create consistent administrative policies and procedures within six months.
- Identify common goods and equipment for group purchasing within six months.
- Create a training division responsible for building and implementing an all-hazards training plan and coordinating training for all personnel.
- Streamline vehicle and building maintenance.
- Create full- and part-time positions to enhance consistent staffing.
- Use one record management system for data collecting to support decision making and establishing an operational dashboard.
The commission at its October meeting voted unanimously to have its attorney review the draft addendum to the current memorandum of understanding as well as a draft merger document.