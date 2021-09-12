Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EDGERTON
The Sunday church service schedule at Fulton Church has changed as of Sunday, Sept. 12.
Worship services will now be held at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays with child care provided. Sunday school for adults and children will be held at 9:30 a.m.
Awana clubs will also begin Sunday, Sept. 19, and run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 608-884-8512 or visit fultonchurch.org.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.