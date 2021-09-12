EDGERTON

The Sunday church service schedule at Fulton Church has changed as of Sunday, Sept. 12.

Worship services will now be held at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays with child care provided. Sunday school for adults and children will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Awana clubs will also begin Sunday, Sept. 19, and run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 608-884-8512 or visit fultonchurch.org.

