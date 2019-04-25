JANESVILLE

About 51 percent of practicing Christians have never heard of the “Great Commission,” according to the Barna Group, a polling firm that looks at faith-based issues.

Another 25 percent think they have heard of it but aren’t sure what it means. Only 17 percent know what it actually means.

From May 3 to 8, the Great Commission will be in full force as members from seven Janesville churches go out and follow Jesus’ mandate to “Go and make disciples of all nations.” It’s called reviveWISCONSIN::Janesville, and is the fourth such event in the state.

ReviveWISCONSIN is part of Time to Revive, a Texas-based ministry that travels the United States training churches and congregations to “obey the Great Commission to go in the power of the Holy Spirit and make disciples,” according to the organizations website, timeto revive.com.

Versions of the Great Commission appear in several places in the New Testament with different wording, but in each one the followers of Jesus Christ are asked to preach the Gospels.

Between 100 and 150 members of Bethel, City of Hope, Janesville Wesleyan, Christ the Rock, Turning Point, Foundation Bible and All Saints Anglican churches will take to the streets to talk to people in public places. Occasionally, they will go door to door.

They’ll be joined by about 30 missionaries from across the country, who will help local church members evangelize.

“Our mission is to break down the denominational walls and really rally the churches around the Gospel,” said Heather Maslonka, Janesville resident and Revive organizer. “We want to bring the Gospel to the community and really love on the community.”

Revive leaders have been meeting with churches and holding “equipping weekends” to teach people how to evangelize.

Here’s what that evangelizing will look like May 3 to 8: People will go out in groups of four with a leader in each group. When they approach people, they will ask if they can pray for them.

“When we ask someone how we can pray for them, we have a opportunity to listen to the needs of their heart,” Revive’s website says.

After praying with a person, the group will ask if they can share the Bible with them. Using a color-coded Bible, the group will share some of the basics. A color-coded wrist band helps people connect to what they’ve read.

Time to Revive also has a mobile baptism truck with glass walls and a horse trough in case someone wants to be baptized.

“Our heart would be that this wouldn’t be an event where we come for a week and we’re done,” Maslonka said. “Our heart would be to create this as a lifestyle, where the church continues to grow and disciples others.”