JANESVILLE

Police apprehended a fugitive Wednesday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot, according to a police news release.

Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit received information that Quentin L. Cobb, 27, was at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive. Officers observed Cobb in the parking lot at 5:30 p.m., the release states.

Cobb ran to his vehicle, but officers apprehended him before he entered the vehicle. Cobb was tased after resisting arrest, according to the release.

Officers found some fentanyl and five grams of heroin on Cobb at his arrest. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, resisting an officer and fugitive complaints in Winnebago, Illinois, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.

