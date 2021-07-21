Sorry, an error occurred.
DELAVAN
The Fruit Truck will sell fresh fruits from 1 to 2 p.m. today and will be parked at Tractor Supply, 433 S. Wright Road.
Residents can buy GMO-free, farm-fresh fruits at the truck. Produce comes from farms and orchards across the country.
Fruits will be packaged in one-quarter or half-bushel boxes. There is no purchase limit per customer. Cash and checks are accepted.
For more information, visit myfruittruck.com.
