MILTON

Reconstruction of Front Street and Windsor Court will begin next week and is expected to last through October.

The city will be doing full reconstruction on both streets, meaning it will replace all sewer and water lines underground. The roads will be repaved, and gutters and curbs will be replaced, City Administrator Al Hulick said.

Crews will begin working on Front Street first.

The full length of both streets will be replaced.

Cost for gutter and curb replacement will be split evenly between the city and owners of adjoining properties. Cost for property owners will be either $9.50 per foot or $20 per foot, depending on what is needed.

Seven businesses and 10 homes on Front Street and 12 homes on Windsor Court will be affected.

The utilities under Windsor Court are undersized and need replacement. Utilities under Front Street are due for replacement because they are old, Hulick said.

Those who live on the streets will have access to the streets during construction. Others will be advised to avoid those streets. A detour for Front Street will begin in early August.

A couple dozen community members showed up to an informational meeting Wednesday, the second of two hosted by the city.

Some of the information shared includes:

Construction will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Residents and business owners will be told at least 24 hours in advance if water mains will be shut off. Water should be shut off no longer than six hours at a time.

Residents will be able to park cars on the street overnight when construction is not happening. Front street residents also can park in certain lots on Merchant Row.

Residents might have limited access to their driveways for about three days when construction nears their homes.