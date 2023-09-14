This is a photo of five men who retired in February of 1966 at Fisher Body which was a division of General Motors. They are pictured with W.C. Davey, plant manager. Front row from left: Matthew Reinsbach, William MacDonald, James Johnston; back row from left: Adolph Pfund, Davey and Stanley Persson.
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Jack B Olson (left) helped GM President James M. Roche and employees celebrate the production of GM's 100 millionth U.S. built vehicle. The vehicle was a 1967 Caprice Custom Coupe built at the Chevrolet and Fisher Body in Janesville April 21, 1967
This photo was taken at the Janesville Mall as General Motors showed off its experimental “Electric Pedestrian Mover.”
GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
This photo was taken at the plant when the 7,000,000 car rolled of the assembly line in 1971.
GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
This is a photo of five men who retired in February of 1966 at Fisher Body which was a division of General Motors. They are pictured with W.C. Davey, plant manager. Front row from left: Matthew Reinsbach, William MacDonald, James Johnston; back row from left: Adolph Pfund, Davey and Stanley Persson.
GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Jack B Olson (left) helped GM President James M. Roche and employees celebrate the production of GM's 100 millionth U.S. built vehicle. The vehicle was a 1967 Caprice Custom Coupe built at the Chevrolet and Fisher Body in Janesville April 21, 1967
GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
This photo is from the general motors plant assembly line in 1911.
GAZETTE FILE PHOTOS
A group of men all in the Glass Family were recognized for there years of service at General Motors.
GAZETTE FILE PHOTOS
A assembly line worker at General motors writes "WASH" in dust on the top of a car in the 1960s.
GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
An undated photo of a man watching the assembly line at General Motors.
GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
A photo from the General Motors assembly line in the 1920s
This photo is an aerial shot of the General Motors plant in 1980.
Each Friday on gazettextra.com, we post a gallery of photos from the newspaper’s archives, with a theme. This week’s theme is Janesville’s General Motors plant. We hope you visit gazettextra.com and enjoy traveling down memory lane. To share a photo, or to suggest a theme for a future week, email Gazette Editor Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@gazettextra.com.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.