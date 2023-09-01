A worker strips paint from a stained-glass window frame at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in April 1983, after a fire in September 1982. St. Patrick’s is the oldest church in Rock County and had celebrated its 120th anniversary on St. Patricks Day in 1983.
Women of First Lutheran Church created items such as lap robes, quilts, and baby blankets in 1972 to donate not only to local nursing homes and families but also internationally to Taiwan, Peru, East Pakistan, and Hong Kong. In no particular order are Mrs. Agnes Klabunde and Mrs. Luella Stark.
Women of First Lutheran Church created items such as lap robes, quilts, and baby blankets in 1972 to donate not only to local nursing homes and families but also internationally to Taiwan, Peru, East Pakistan, and Hong Kong. In no particular order are Bertha Rostad, Alida Eddy, and Bertha Halvorson.
First Presbyterian Church found a silver-plated communion set that was given to them when the church opened in 1892. They put the engraved chalices and pitchers to use during the Worldwide Communion Sunday service on Oct. 5 1986.
First Presbyterian Church found a silver-plated communion set that was given to them when the church opened in 1892. They put the engraved chalices and pitchers to use during the Worldwide Communion Sunday service on Oct. 5 1986. Pictured here as an up-close look at one of the chalices.
On July 30, 1979 a family of 13 Cambodians arrived in Janesville after St. John Lutheran Church sponsored them through the Lutheran Immigration Refugee Service (LIRS). In this photo the family is celebrating an early Thanksgiving dinner with the church in November of 1979.
In this photo, St. Mary’s Catholic Church removed the contents of its cornerstone that was set in 1901 on Wed. May 19, 1976, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the church’s construction. From left to right is Rev. John Norder, Rev. Bernard Pierick, and Jim Ford.
Each Friday on gazettextra.com, we post a gallery of photos from the newspaper's archives, with a theme. This week's theme is Janesville churches.
