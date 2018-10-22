JANESVILLE
Friends of Noah will sponsor a holiday pet photo fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.
Residents can have photos taken of their pets and support Rock County rescue animals. A local photographer will take the photos, and each digital photo costs $25. Participants can download their high-resolution photos within 48 hours of the event.
For more information or to register, visit friendsofnoah-wi.org.
