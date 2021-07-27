Sorry, an error occurred.
BELOIT
The submission deadline for the Friends of Beckman Mill photo contest is set for Monday, Aug. 2.
Amateur and professional photographers can submit photos taken at Beckman Mill County Park to be printed in the organization’s 2022 calendar.
Categories include wildlife, flowers, landscapes and buildings. Vertical photos will not be accepted.
Photographers can win up to two entries to print in the calendar. Winners will receive a gift card to local retailers, and the grand prize winner will be featured on the calendar cover page.
Calendars will be on sale for $6 on Heritage Sunday on Sept. 12.
For more information or an entry form, visit beckmanmill.org.
For questions, contact Lora at 608-362-2825 or cawkinsl@gmail.com.
