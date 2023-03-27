JANESVILLE -- Friends of the Woodman's Center will host a Community Day on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., inside the former Sears building at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue.
The former Sears building is the proposed future site of the 130,000-square-foot Woodman's Sports and Convention Center.
Activities on Saturday will include an opportunity to learn more about the Woodman’s Center plans; family games; and photos with local mascots Chilly of the Janesville Jets and Poopsie from the Beloit Sky Carp.
To access the Sears building, enter through any of Uptown Janesville's main entrances.
Community Day "offers another way for individuals to connect directly with us and witness the excitement that is out there from so many," said Oakleigh Ryan, a Friends' volunteer leading the event. "We hope the event will also provide the community an opportunity to feel a stronger sense of understanding and inclusion in the project."
The Friends have been supporting the Woodman's Center project since 2017, working closely with the city of Janesville and the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, business leaders, local, state, and federal lawmakers, community organizations, and private donors in a primarily volunteer-driven effort, it said in a release. The team "is focused on connecting the community through awareness and outreach, fundraising, and securing private sponsorships supporting the Woodman's Center," the release said.
"The Friends have been a wonderful project partner, facilitating extensive community outreach, gathering feedback, and working to ensure that the Woodman's Center best meets community needs," Jennifer Petruzzello, neighborhood and community services director at the city of Janesville. "We hope the Community Day event will serve as a positive platform to showcase local values and the committed involvement from those who seek better for our community."