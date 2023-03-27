JVG_230216_WOODMANCNTR_1

An artist’s rendering of the proposed Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center at Uptown Janesville.

 Image courtesy city of Janesville

JANESVILLE -- Friends of the Woodman's Center will host a Community Day on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., inside the former Sears building at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue.

The former Sears building is the proposed future site of the 130,000-square-foot Woodman's Sports and Convention Center. 

