The space formerly known as Allen Dining Hall is the largest building in the 178-acre Rock River Heritage Park, located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River just off North River Road. Rock County purchased Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America in February of 2022. During its time as a Boy Scout camp the site was developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, a human-made lake, and many other amenities.
An aerial view of Rock River Heritage Park, a 178-acre property located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River just off North River Road. Rock County Parks purchased Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America in February of 2022. During its time as a boy scout camp the site was developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, a humanmade lake, and many other amenities.
JANESVILLE — A new Rock County park, formerly a longtime Boy Scout camp, might soon have its own friends group.
The Rock County Parks department has set a meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Rock River Heritage Park to start the process of forming a friends group.
The park is located at 5801 N. River Road. The meeting will be held in the main dining hall at the end of the paved road leading into the park.
“A friends group is made up of volunteers with a special interest in helping to clean up, fundraise and keep the park in the shape,” Rock County Parks Manager John Traynor said.
Traynor said numerous parks in Rock County have friend groups. Two of the biggest are the Friends of Beckman Mill, Inc. in Beloit and Friends of Carver-Roehl park in Clinton.
The 178-acre Rock River Heritage Park is on Janesville’s northwest side, on the eastern bank of the Rock River. It was originally created in 1946 as an outdoor recreation area for camping and education for the Boy Scouts.
In 2021, after 75 years of operating it as a Scout camp, the Glacier’s Edge Council, a southern Wisconsin chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, put the site up for sale.
Among other projects, county crews have since filled in an aging swimming pool that the Boy Scouts said leaked and needed expensive fixes.
County crews and volunteers continue to clean up brush along trails and are removing some of the aging wood-frame lodges, bunkhouses and pit toilets from the park’s days as a year-round camp.
This coming year, Traynor said in a Gazette article in January, crews and volunteers plan to build a playground somewhere in the heart of the park and to possibly erect a memorial paid for by a private fundraising effort.
As the county grooms Rock River Heritage Park for future use, its likely centerpiece will be Allen Dining Hall — a large, open-concept hall with a kitchen, walk-in freezer and fireplace.
Traynor said when the county purchased the park site, Allen Dining Hall was in need of a lot of updates. The Rock County Parks Department has limited funds and limited staff, he said, so having a dedicated group of volunteers to help with those updates and to help keep the park maintained in general, would be beneficial.
