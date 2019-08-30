TOWN OF FULTON

A house that caught fire just south of Edgerton on Friday afternoon is a "total loss" according to Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering.

The fire at 9235 N. Arrowhead Shores Road in the town of Fulton was reported at 2:44 p.m.

Pickering said the cause of the fire was still unknown Friday night. Investigators will return to the house today to gather more information.

Pickering said crews believe the fire began in the basement. The first and second floor of the home collapsed in the blaze.

"When we got here there was indication of pretty heavy fire on all three levels," Pickering said.

The fire was called in by boaters on the Rock River who noticed smoke billowing from the home, Pickering said. When crews arrived, the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. Two adults and two children who lived in the home are staying at a local hotel. Pets that lived in the home have not been located, Pickering said.

The Edgerton Fire Department was assisted by the Milton and Janesville fire departments and other departments.