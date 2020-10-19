The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Rock County was the most reported in a single day so far.
On Friday, 194 new cases were reported, 51 more than the previous record of 143 on Oct. 12, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Sunday's reported new cases were not far behind at 189. New cases reported Monday totaled 89.
Data reported over the weekend was not made publicly available until Monday because of a system update to the state's disease surveillance program.
With its system updated, the state cleared a backlog of negative test results that were finally reported to county departments. That made Monday's positivity rate low at 5%, according to the county health department.
Positivity rates should stabilize Tuesday, according to an email from the state and local health departments last week.
Rock County currently has 1,340 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 161 from Friday, according to the data.
The all-time total for Rock County COVID-19 cases is 4,106.
One new COVID-19 death was reported over the weekend. The death occurred Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Thirty-eight Rock County residents have died from COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations total 23, up three from Wednesday but down 10 from a week ago when the county hit an all-time high of 30.
Of all confirmed Rock County cases, 7% have been hospitalized.