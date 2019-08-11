JANESVILLE

A car crash Friday left one person dead, but the driver will not be cited, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

A Janesville Police officer on patrol witnessed the accident at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Parker Drive. The officer was traveling north when he saw the southbound vehicle strike the pedestrian, Dale R. Brockway, 45, Janesville, according to the news release.

The officer was able to wave down a Janesville Fire Department ambulance, which was also traveling north on Parker Drive, so the victim received medical attention in less than a minute from the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead, the news release said.

Several Panoramic employees also witnessed the accident, and none of them saw the pedestrian before the car hit him.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, and preliminary investigation shows that the driver was traveling between 27 mph and 31 mph in a 35 mph zone, the news release said.

The driver will not be issued any citations.

"The possibility of alcohol being related to the pedestrian’s movements is being investigated," the news release said.