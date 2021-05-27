Freedom Fest, the festival held annually on the grounds of New Life Assembly of God in Janesville, will not be held this year, according to a letter to followers of the event’s Facebook page.
“We have relished and loved the opportunity to serve our community over the past 20 years through this event, and while we have cancelled Freedom Fest for 2021, that does not mean that we are not looking for ways to serve our community moving forward,” the letter, signed by New Life staff, the New Life board and the Freedom Fest team, said.
The festival, typically held in late June or early July, had come to include carnival rides, food vendors, live music, a fireworks show and more. The church also incorporated ministry and social services, including grocery giveaways and free minor medical services, into the gathering. That aspect of Freedom Fest continued in the pandemic-altered version of the event in August 2020.
Freedom Fest’s website, freedomfestnewlife.com, had been stripped down as of Thursday night to a piece of clock clip art and two sentences: “We will be back later. Get ready, something cool is coming in Freedom Fest 2022.”