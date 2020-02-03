EAGLE
The Kettle Moraine Chapter of Wild Ones: Native Plants, Natural Landscapes will offer a free public presentation on gardening and climate change at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Southern Kettle Moraine State Forest Headquarters, S91 W39091 Highway 59, Eagle.
Titled “Gardening to Combat Global Change,” the presentation will discuss how people can change the way they care for their gardens and yards to help combat climate and global change. Topics include planting trees, maintaining natural landscapes and limiting fertilizer use and the ecological benefits of those practices.
Ecologist Laura Ladwig, a postdoctoral researcher in the UW-Madison Department of Integrative Biology will lead the presentation. Her research focuses on the long-term effects of global change on prairie and savanna plants in southern Wisconsin.