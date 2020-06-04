JANESVILLE
Frank Douglas survived brutal combat to live a compelling life as an extraordinary teacher.
The longtime Janesville resident died May 27 at age 95 at Cedar Crest retirement community. He will be buried in private services at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
To his thousands of geography students at Craig High School, Douglas was often known as “Mr. D,” a teacher who had no favorites and who inspired young people to open their worlds.
To his comrades in arms, he was a combat miracle who survived one deadly encounter after another, including the Allied invasion on the beaches of Normandy in June 1944.
As a 19-year-old, Douglas carried a 48-pound mortar on his left shoulder as he scrambled ashore and took heavy fire with the first 1,000 soldiers to storm Utah Beach.
Douglas served in the 4th Infantry Division and soldiered on to be among those who broke the enemy lines at Saint-Lo, who liberated Paris and who pushed relentlessly onto German soil.
In November 1944, he fought in the brutal Battle of Hurtgen Forest, where his division lost almost 7,000 men in three weeks. Douglas was among a dozen survivors in his company. Later, he struggled in the bitter Battle of the Bulge.
In April 1945, a shell burst severely wounded Douglas in the head, and he was thought to be dead.
His foxhole buddy and lifelong friend Wendell Chapman checked on him, discovered Douglas had a pulse and summoned medics.
Throughout his life, Douglas was fond of saying, “I cannot believe that I am still alive.”
When he returned home from the war to Janesville’s Terrace Street, Douglas surprised his parents, who wept with joy. One of the first things Douglas did was read the Bible from cover to cover in a form of catharsis to cope with the horrors he had experienced.
Then he promised himself—and all the young men in his Janesville High School Class of 1943 who did not return—to do some good.
He once told The Gazette that every day is a blessing.
“Make it count,” Douglas said. “Do something to help someone else.”
Unforgettable classroom
Eventually, Douglas became a teacher and is remembered as one of Craig High School’s most beloved instructors. He taught geography for 30 years and almost annually took two students on all-expenses-paid trips.
After he retired in 1988, Douglas continued the tradition of giving young people a chance to see the world.
From 1954 to 2009, he accompanied 65 students on 90 learning adventures in the United States, Canada and Europe.
Douglas referred affectionately to his living-scholarship recipients as “my boys.” Most were from Janesville and are now scattered across the country.
One of “his boys” was Tobin Ryan of Janesville, who traveled with Douglas for two summers.
Ryan had Douglas as a teacher in the fall of 1980 and looked forward to his class every day.
“Many an evening I thought about what was in store the next day,” he said.
Douglas, who traveled to 133 countries, often transformed his classroom into the places students were studying.
If students were learning about Japan, they might sit around a pond similar to one found in a Japanese garden. Or if they were studying Hawaii, they might sit on a sand beach.
Students considered it an honor to be selected to help Douglas build the settings after hours and on weekends.
Ryan became a lifelong friend of Douglas.
“He taught me and many others the joy of being curious,” Ryan said.
Another former student, Lee Foster of Phillips, often saw Douglas first thing in the morning in the fall of 1967.
Parker High School was under construction, and students attended Craig in split shifts.
“School started at 6 a.m. with Frank Douglas,” Foster recalled. “He was a teacher who garnered your attention right away. We were going to school before most of our parents were going to work. But he was just one of those teachers that made you want to go to class.”
A 15-year-old Foster appreciated Douglas for treating everyone equally.
“He did not show any favoritism,” Foster said. “It didn’t matter whether you were the class president or the class clown. You got undivided attention from him.”
Foster put Douglas at the top of his list of unforgettable teachers.
Patriot and educator
Santo Carfora was a young second-year teacher when he came to Craig High School in 1970.
“Students would come in and say, ‘Why don’t you do what Mr. Douglas is doing?’” Carfora recalled. “Frank never encouraged anyone to copy his teaching style. What I learned is that I had to find my own voice and be my own person.”
Carfora praised Douglas for his steadfast support of all students.
“The kids who preferred not to go to school did not miss his class,” Carfora said. “He was honest and fair with them. They got more than history lessons. They got lessons in life. For me, that’s probably one of the greatest things Frank did for kids. He helped them find their self-worth.”
Kurt Van Galder got a job teaching history at Craig High School in 1973.
He met Douglas while walking past his doorway one morning when Douglas was up on a ladder transforming his room.
“I asked him if he wanted help,” Van Galder recalled. “When he found out I was a combat vet with the 4th Infantry Division, we had a real bond.”
The two had lunch together for many years at school, and Douglas shared stories that never made it into the books he wrote about his World War II experiences, travels and family.
“He was such a patriot and great educator,” Van Galder said. “He inspired people. He was so dedicated to doing the best job, and he figured he had about 4,000 students between Deerfield and Janesville.”
Douglas taught in Deerfield prior to teaching in Janesville.
On the 70th anniversary of D-Day, Douglas reflected in an interview with The Gazette on his life as a soldier, teacher and benefactor.
He called surviving the war “the ultimate miracle.”
Then he added:
“I figured maybe God had other plans for me,” Douglas said. “I figured, if I had something, I would share it with others. The thing I’ve learned about the human race is that we are all in the same boat. We are all God’s children.”
