CLINTON
Highway 67 closed for about five hours Thursday evening after a fatal two-vehicle crash left two Illinois women injured and a 4-year old dead, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies and other emergency personnel from Clinton and Beloit responded at 6:13 p.m. to East Highway 67 between South Larson Road and South Highway 140.
Investigations showed a 37-year old woman from Roscoe, Illinois, was driving a GMC Arcadia east on Highway 67 with a 4-year old passenger. The driver drifted onto the shoulder on the south side of the road. The driver over-corrected and swerved back onto the road, striking a westbound GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a 25-year old woman from Capron, Illinois, according to the release.
Both drivers were transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for injuries sustained in the crash. The 4-year old later died at Beloit Memorial Hospital, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash. Arrests or citations are not anticipated at this time.