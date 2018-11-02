Rock County sheriff candidate Troy Knudson on Friday announced the endorsements of four unions.
They are the Southern Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council, United Auto Workers-Janesville/Madison, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 890 and International Association of Machinists.
Knudson, a Democrat, faces Republican Jude Maurer in Tuesday’s election.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse