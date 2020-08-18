United Way Blackhawk Region has distributed $17,650 in COVID-19 Action Fund grants to four area nonprofits, the agency announced.
So far, United Way has awarded about $84,411 to local health and human service providers in an effort to ease the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
“We are doing all we can to mitigate the immediate impact of the virus,” Mary Fanning-Penny, local United Way president and CEO, said in the release, “but no one knows the scope of what will be required to rebuild communities long term.”
The fourth-round grants were given to:
- Aptiv, an organization that helps people with disabilities live more independently, received $5,000 for equipment to support the sensory needs of clients who need 24-hour care. Three adult family group homes—and eventually a fourth—will be the primary users, but the equipment will be available for others if needed.
- AWARE of Evansville, a Community Action program, got $2,250 for personal protective equipment and other COVID-19-related items for disadvantaged students in the Evansville School District.
- The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville received $5,600 to buy supplies and equipment for two more after-school site programs. Under new local and state safety guidelines, the club must pivot and offer services in schools rather than at the club.
- Red Road House, a residence for adults recovering from substance abuse, got $4,800 for operational expenses. The facility operates on fees for room and board, but many residents have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic.
To donate or for information about the COVID-19 Action Fund, visit liveunitedbr.org.