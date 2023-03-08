01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL_WINTER2023
JANESVILLE—Four of five candidates in the April election for Janesville City Council participated Wednesday night in a forum at City Hall, delivering a mostly low-key performance as they answered questions submitted by local residents.

Among the four candidates — newcomer Richard Neeno and incumbents Mike Jackson, Dave Marshick and Heather Miller — the most bombastic answer to questions read by host Janesville League of Women Voters was when Jackson confessed a resident had called recently and told him he’d “be going to hell” for his support thus far for the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

