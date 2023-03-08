JANESVILLE—Four of five candidates in the April election for Janesville City Council participated Wednesday night in a forum at City Hall, delivering a mostly low-key performance as they answered questions submitted by local residents.
Among the four candidates — newcomer Richard Neeno and incumbents Mike Jackson, Dave Marshick and Heather Miller — the most bombastic answer to questions read by host Janesville League of Women Voters was when Jackson confessed a resident had called recently and told him he’d “be going to hell” for his support thus far for the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.
Jackson, a retired pastor, jokingly said he doesn’t believe that a person’s support of or opposition to a local construction project is a key factor in the afterlife.
Jackson’s answer underscored the temperature surrounding at least one city issue: the city’s largest-ever public-private project is expected to come up for a final city council vote late this summer, after both a new city council and a new city manager are in place. The new city manager, Kevin Lahner, will take the helm in May.
The four candidates’ mostly understated answers on Wednesday to some big local economic and policy questions might have been a safe strategy.
Jackson, Miller and Marshick, all of whom are seeking to retain their at-large council seats, are riding what they say is a wave of unprecedented economic development in Janesville, with more than a dozen significant new economic development projects over the past year. They said that’s put the city on industry analysts’ lists as one of the top emerging business development environments in the country.
The three are facing off in a four-way race against two newcomers, Neeno, and Spencer Zimmerman, a fifth candidate who reportedly participated in a recent candidates forum hosted by a Janesville public policy watchdog group but did not attend the League of Women Voters forum Wednesday. He didn’t respond to an invite to the event, organizers said.
Longtime City Councilman Douglas Marklein, whose seat is up this spring, is not running again.
‘Creeping’ housing shortage
The League of Women Voters posed more than a half-dozen questions to the four candidates, that were submitted by local residents.
Many of the questions focused on the major transition points the city has recently reached, including turnover of its city manager and massive public project planning that comes at a time when — boomtown or not — the city has less available affordable housing than ever before, for those who need it.
Miller, a south-side resident who ran for council two years ago on a platform to elevate that end of the city, said she still seeks to do that, but she views the affordable housing shortage as a problem that requires local government to “take a proactive role.”
“We’re having a booming five years economically, but we need to have housing. Affordable housing doesn’t mean low-income housing; it means housing that is affordable based on what you’re making in a good job.”
Jackson pointed out that “creeping” housing costs have strained renters and homeowners as other costs of living have risen. But he said the city has been working to create new housing opportunities, including “117 housing starts” last year and by distributing rental assistance to 500 families in need.
Neeno said he believes the city should “encourage” the private sector to move forward on new housing, but said he believes city government has a limited leadership role in developing, building or bankrolling new housing.
Marshick pointed out that the city can use tax-increment financing to spur multi-family housing development in some parts of the city. He said he believes that any housing built, whether market rate or rent subsidized, will create housing migration among local residents, which will open lanes toward more affordable housing being available to those who need it.
New city manager
All four candidates expressed excitement over the city council announcement earlier this week that Waukesha City Administrator Kevin Lahner will be Janesville’s next city manager.
Lahner begins work in early May, succeeding former city manager Mark Freitag who left in October for a job in Colorado. Jackson said he sees the city manager role as a “leader of leaders” and said he’s encouraged that Lahner set up a leadership academy program for Waukesha city employees.
Miller and Marshick both said they’d like to see a new manager complete a comprehensive plan and layout out a vision for the next decade, and Neeno said he’d like to see more “openness” and “transparency” at Janesville City Hall, led by the new management.
“There has been a sense of a lack of teamwork among city employees with their (former city) management,” Neeno said.
Woodman’s Center
All four council candidates who participated in Wednesday’s forum vowed varying degrees of support for the development of the 130,000-square-foot Woodman’s Center at Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue.
Marshick said he wants to “see through” the Woodman’s Center planning whether or not it results in the project being built. He compares the project to the city’s role in revitalizing the downtown riverfront over the past decade.
Miller said she’s more interested in the center’s 20,000-square-foot convention center space, indicating she’d be more interested in the facility’s planned dual ice sheets if the needs of local youth hockey were the top priority there. Under plans presented thus far, the main user of the facility would be the Janesville Jets, a national youth league hockey club.
Neeno said he supports the Woodman’s Center project, calling it a “potential gold mine” for the retail-heavy northeast side.
And Jackson, who indicated early in the forum that he doesn’t believe anyone’s stance on the Woodman’s Center will land them in purgatory, said he’s more worried about Janesville’s retail economy, including the status of Uptown Janesville, that’s now about 60% vacant.
“I believe the cost of my saying ‘no’ (to the Woodman’s Center) would be much higher than the cost of my saying ‘yes,’” Jackson said.