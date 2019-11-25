JANESVILLE

Four Janesville stores failed a recent alcohol compliance check conducted by Janesville police and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change.

The checks took place Nov. 14 at 24 liquor stores, according to a news release.

Clerks at these stores were cited for selling alcohol to buyers who were younger than 21:

Aldi, 2901 Deerfield Drive.

Badger Spirits, 1507 Center Ave.

Super 66 Liquor, 108 Center Ave.

Maurer's Market, 2822 E. Milwaukee St.

A clerk at Maurer's Market sold alcohol to minors during an August 2018 check.