WHITEWATER

The UW System has announced four finalists for the UW-Whitewater chancellor post left vacant when Beverly Kopper resigned in December.

An 11-member search and screen committee led by UW Regent Tracey Klein and UW-Whitewater associate professor Eric Compas recommended a list of finalists, according to a news release from UW-Whitewater.

A special UW Board of Regents committee picked four finalists. They are:

Cheryl Green

Green is UW-W's interim chancellor. She was the vice chancellor of student affairs at UW-Oshkosh from 2017 to 2019. Her resume lists more than 30 years of experience in higher education and student affairs, including as a tenured faculty member. Green has a doctorate in counseling psychology.

Under rules governing the selection process for senior leadership positions, interim appointees cannot be considered for permanent posts without written consent from the UW System president.

In Green's case, UW System President Ray Cross wrote in a March 13 memo that she should be considered based on his observations of her performance, her reception on campus and in the community and his conversations with stakeholders.

Guiyou Huang

Huang is the chancellor at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, where he is also a tenured English professor.

From 2010 to 2016, he was senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty. His resume highlights his ability to “forge strategic partnerships and build consensus across the community to achieve shared goals.” Huang has a doctorate in English.

Dwight Watson

Watson is the provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota.

From 2010 to 2015, he served as dean of the University of Northern Iowa's College of Education. His doctorate is in education with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction. He also has worked as an elementary schoolteacher and a college professor.

Philip Way

Way is the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

He served as interim president of the university from 2017 to 2018. He also teaches in the business school. His doctorate is in industrial and business studies.

The four candidates will participate in several public forums that will give students, faculty, staff and residents a chance to talk with them.

UW System President Ray Cross and the special regent committee will interview finalists May 17. They will recommend one candidate to the full Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.

Kopper resigned as chancellor a few months after the results of a sexual harassment investigation involving her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, became public.