JANESVILLE
“Made For More: Visions of the Promised Land,” a national touring presentation featuring Christopher West, will be offered from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1250 E. Racine St.
West and folk musician Mike Mangione will incorporate live music and art into their discussion of St. John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body,” which was the late pope's vision of the meaning of human life and love.
The event is co-sponsored by St. John Vianney, St. Mary, St. Patrick and William Catholic churches. Those attending must be at least 16 years old.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at the church offices or online at corproject.com/Janesville.
For more information, contact Kris Kranenburg at 608-755-1476 or kkranenburg@sjv.org.