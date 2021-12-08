JANESVILLE
Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, local chamber of commerce Forward Janesville rode a wave of renewed interest among local residents in decorating their homes with holiday lights.
The chamber group sponsored “Let it Glow, Let it Glow, Let it Glow,” a holiday lights contest that ultimately pitted about 30 entrants whose creations ranged between a re-enactments of famous Holiday film scenes to one house that was so brightly lit that organizers speculated whether the display would be visible from space on a cloudless night.
This year, Jenny Tschudy, Forward Janesville’s marketing coordinator, said “Let it Glow, Let it Glow, Let it Glow” is back.
The chamber, along with Alliant Energy and a cadre of local business sponsors, are hosting the contest, which includes prizes and matches by sponsors to support local charities.
Tschudy said the chamber has reached out to all the participants from the 2020 lights contest. Grand-prize winners from last year won’t have the chance to win again, but Tschudy said the contest is open to the first 35 people who sign up.
During the evenings the week of Jan. 1 through 6, those who enter the contest might notice slow-crawling visitors in cars who might be leaning out their windows with cameras or clipboards. Those people are volunteer judges for the light contest, and they’re observing your light show to give it a score that will be used for part of the judging.
Top prize this year is a $350 gift card from Forward Janesville, plus a $350 match to benefit a local nonprofit charity. Prizes for second place is a $250 gift card and a match to a local charity; and the third-place winner will be awarded a $125 gift card plus a match to a local charity.
Unlike last year, this contest will include a people’s choice vote. Winner of the people’s choice category will receive a $75 gift card along with a match to a local charity.
Any resident can place a people’s choice vote by texting to 507-568-2172 the voting number listed for the address of the home they think has the best lights.
A map of all contestants with voting numbers will be posted on Facebook and the Forward Janesville website on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Though you might have spent hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of dollars on lights—and the electricity to run them certainly costs money, too (but you probably wouldn’t have decorated if you were worried about all that), the chamber’s lights contest itself is free to all participants.
Participants are required to include with their registration a photo of their light display.
Decorations can include exterior decorations on windows, on houses and other residential buildings, and in yards, but the lights must be visible to judges from the road.
The one suggestion, whatever you do, would be to make your display as bright as possible. Consider oodles of lights—or as many as you think might fit the boundaries of taste and the built-in limitations of your home’s electrical system.
“We’re not going to discriminate,” Tschudy said. “What’s beautiful to one person may not be beautiful to everyone else. But what counts is if it’s beautiful to you.”
So, then, is it a case of “Don’t hide your 20-foot-tall, lighted reindeer under a bushel?”
“That’s right,” Tschudy said. “I always say it’s good to err on the side of cheesy.”